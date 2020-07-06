2020 July 6 17:31

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 6M’2020 reached 14.8 million tonnes

The growth versus January-June 2019 is as high as 2.95%



In January-June, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 14.8 million tonnes, which is 2.95% more, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posted on its official Instagram profile with reference to the Northern Sea Route Administration.



60% of the NSR water area is still covered with compact one-year ice.



Last week, Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov held a meeting with the leaders of the region’s major transport companies – Commercial Seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Kamchatka Shipping Company – to discuss preparedness of the area for cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route.



Related links:

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 5M’2020 rose by 2.95% >>>>