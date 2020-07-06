2020 July 6 15:32

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,623 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 242 against the previous week

Between June 29 and July 3, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 242 against the previous week to RUB 9,623 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 262 to RUB 10,146, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 30 to RUB 8,458, in the Southern federal district grew by RUB 1,000 to RUB 8,350, in the Siberian federal district – fell by RUB 1,016 to RUB 9,738, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 450 to RUB 16,100.