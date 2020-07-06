2020 July 6 13:33

Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 6M’2020 fell by 16.5% YoY

In June, the port’s throughput surged by 61.8%

In January-June 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 2,942,973 tonnes of cargo (-16.5%, year-on-year), the stevedore’s press center says.

In June 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 515,539 tonnes of export coal (+61,8%, year-on-year).

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo.