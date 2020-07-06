2020 July 6 13:10

CMA CGM announces PSS from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Egypt Red Sea ports to the US Gulf, US East Coast & Canada East Coast

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from July 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Egypt Red Sea ports

Destination : To the US Gulf, US East Coast & Canada East Coast

Cargo: Dry & Reefer

Amount: USD 600 per 20' | USD 800 per 40' | USD 1,000 per 45'

Payment: as per freight

Date of application: July 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice