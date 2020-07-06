  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 6 11:01

    A.P. Moller - Maersk to acquire European specialist KGH Customs Services

    A.P. Moller - Maersk announces that it has reached an agreement with Bridgepoint Development Capital to acquire KGH Customs Services (KGH), a Sweden-based specialist in trade and customs management services in Europe. This will further enhance Maersk’s capabilities as an integrated container logistics company, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions to its customers.

    With its specialised expertise across freight modes (air, ocean, land) and deep knowledge in selected industries, combined with innovative technology, KGH will significantly improve Maersk’s overall offering within customs services. KGH has a strategy focused on digital solutions and technology as an enabler for a more seamless customer experience, which also corresponds with Maersk’s own digital transformation journey.

    Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller - Maersk sees KGH as a perfect fit to Maersk offerings within logistics and services as well as another key building block in its strategic ambitions.

    “There are no end-to-end solutions without customs clearance. With KGH, we will not only be able to strengthen our capabilities within customs services and related consultancy, but also reach more of our customers in Europe through a larger geographical footprint and digital solutions that will enhance our ability to meet our customers´ end-to-end supply chain needs. We achieve all this in one go instead of having to build our expertise through multiple acquisitions,” says Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller - Maersk.

    Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, KGH is a well-known and respected partner to a wide range of authorities, providing valuable consulting and advice, most recently in the connection with Brexit, as advisors to various authorities in the EU and the UK. KGH has in the past years achieved double-digit annual growth resulting in a revenue of approximately SEK 890m in 2019 (USD 95.5m), recurring EBITDA of approximately SEK 160m (USD 17.2) and an EBITDA margin of approximately 18 percent. KGH has 775 employees and a yearly business of 1.98m clearances.

    “With Maersk, we will have a long-term home with a company that share our values. By joining forces, we will be able to continue to build on the great success our teams have achieved, and at the same time play a key role in a combined entity providing a range of different services within the transportation and logistics industry. Customs services is an essential part of our customers’ end-to-end needs which we in unison with Maersk will be able to provide with seamlessness and global reach,” says Lars Börjesson, CEO of KGH Customs Services.

    The acquisition of KGH makes Maersk an attractive partner for its customers operating in individual countries, as well as for those looking to combine several geographies under one service provider. With the acquisition of KGH, Maersk will have a solid platform for growth in customs services in Europe with own setups operating in 22 European countries with a total of 2.38m clearances on a yearly basis, 960 specialised employees and a combined turnover of SEK 1.02B (USD 109.4m).

    Maersk will acquire KGH for a consideration of SEK 2.6B (USD 279.0m) on a cash and debt free basis equivalent to a multiple of 16.3x 2019 EBITDA before synergies, excluding an earn-out component contingent on future Brexit performance. When ramped up, annual EBITDA synergies from the combination are expected to amount to approximately SEK 50m-75m (USD 5.4m-USD 8.0m).

    The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Until then, Maersk and KGH remain two separate companies and thus will do their business as usual.

    About A.P. Moller – Maersk

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs about 80,000 people.

    About KGH Customs Services

    KGH is a leading European Customs Services specialist that optimises customers’ trade and customs management through innovative strategy and compliance, operations and digital services.

Другие новости по темам: Moller, KGH  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 6

14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down fifth Aframax tanker, Nursultan Nazarbayev
13:33 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 6M’2020 fell by 16.5% YoY
13:10 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Egypt Red Sea ports to the US Gulf, US East Coast & Canada East Coast
12:00 Sembcorp Marine President & CEO appointed Co-chair of International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation
11:01 A.P. Moller - Maersk to acquire European specialist KGH Customs Services
11:00 The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire
10:31 IMO is holding an informal (virtual) preliminary discussion session on short-term measures for reducing GHG emissions from ships
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 06
10:00 GTT receives an order from Zvezda for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
09:56 Republic of Korea implements national sulphur emission control area
09:47 Tallink Grupp cancels Riga-Saaremaa direct special trip
09:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for June 2020 and 2Q of 2020 financial year
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 3

2020 July 5

15:02 FURUNO acquire EMRI A/S, Danish based provider of advanced ships Maneuvering and Steering Systems
14:51 HamiltonJet partners with RIBCRAFT to power 48 US Navy RHIBs
13:42 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $936 million contract to build navy destroyer
12:18 Huisman to deliver offshore mast crane for wind turbine installation in Taiwan
10:44 USCG assists disabled vessels near Freeport, Texas

2020 July 4

15:01 APL announces storage arrangements for China reefer imports
14:39 MAN to supply compression technology for offshore gas production
13:28 Naval Group selected iXblue to supply navigation systems for Gowind-class vessels
12:33 USCG halts illegal charter, rescues 2 on disabled jet ski near Venetian Causeway Bridge
11:04 DNV GL: Ports can be the front runners of the energy transition, if port authorities and industry sectors join forces

2020 July 3

18:37 DistriRail adds its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool
18:07 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
17:44 Possibilities of digital transformation of military shipbuilding to be discussed at "ARMY-2020" forum
17:05 ECSA welcomes study on social aspects within the maritime transport sector
16:50 Rosmorrechflot warns about Russia’s risk to move from White to Grey list of Paris MoU
16:24 11 major international companies join forces to accelerate the energy transition in transport and logistics
15:48 Hydrographic Company and MRTS sign contract on construction of Utrenny terminal facilities
15:10 CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
14:43 ABP publishes its Annual Review 2020
14:10 Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal takes delivery of two mobile harbor cranes
13:12 Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million offshore order in China
12:26 Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety
11:47 North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet
11:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:59 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
10:13 Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
10:12 GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems
09:52 Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 03
09:16 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:04 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
18:04 CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
17:52 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port
17:35 Royal Niestern Sander delivers the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus B.V.
17:21 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’20 climbed by 2.2% YoY
17:04 Kongsberg Digital acquires Danish maritime software company COACH Solutions
16:55 Federal government waives the traffic dues for the Kiel Canal until 31.12.2020
16:45 Fincantieri subsidiary INSIS acquired a majority share in Support Logistic Services
16:23 Webinar “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?” slated for 8 July 2020
16:04 IPCSA launches the Network of Trusted Networks
15:42 Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S
15:20 New transshipment terminal soon to become operational at the Port of Gothenburg
15:04 250,000 m2 of rooftop solar panels to be installed in the port of Amsterdam by 2024