2020 July 6 12:00

Sembcorp Marine President & CEO appointed Co-chair of International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation

Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun has been appointed the Co-chair of the International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation (IAP), which champions decarbonisation efforts in the maritime industry.

Established by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) and supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the panel will explore decarbonisation strategies, policies and actions to be taken by the local maritime sector, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 target to reduce total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by at least 50 per cent.

Comprising leaders from shipping companies, port operators, academia, class societies, insurance and finance players, energy companies, engine makers, shipyards, shipping associations, and government, the IAP is chaired by SMF Chairman Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

On the establishment of the IAP, Mr Wong said: “Decarbonisation is a multi-faceted issue requiring different perspectives and collaborations. The IAP reflects this, and I look forward to robust discussions with the panel to see how Singapore can become a centre of excellence for maritime decarbonisation efforts.

Mr Wong is Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Institute’s Board and Governing Council and a member of the WSH2028 Tripartite Strategy Committee, where he chairs the Work Group on Workplace Safety and Health. He also serves as Chairman of the Singapore Institute of Technology-Newcastle University (SIT-NU) Industry Advisory Committee for joint-degree programmes in marine engineering, naval architecture and offshore engineering, and sits on the Industry Advisory Panel of the Nanyang Technological University School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.



About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, drawing upon more than 50 years of track record. The company operates shipyards and other facilities strategically located in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.