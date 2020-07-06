  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 6 11:00

    The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire

    Höegh Xiamen is a car carrier owned by Ocean Yield ASA and employed on a bareboat contract to Höegh Autoliners, the company said in its release. The vessel has been declared a constructive total loss following a fire that broke out onboard the vessel in early June in Jacksonville, USA.
     
    Ocean Yield expects to receive insurance proceeds in Q3 2020 of about USD 26 million, which is close to the book value of the vessel.

    The net cash proceeds after repayment of debt related to the vessel will be about USD 8 million.

Другие новости по темам: Ocean Yield  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 6

14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down fifth Aframax tanker, Nursultan Nazarbayev
13:33 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 6M’2020 fell by 16.5% YoY
13:10 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Egypt Red Sea ports to the US Gulf, US East Coast & Canada East Coast
12:00 Sembcorp Marine President & CEO appointed Co-chair of International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation
11:01 A.P. Moller - Maersk to acquire European specialist KGH Customs Services
11:00 The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire
10:31 IMO is holding an informal (virtual) preliminary discussion session on short-term measures for reducing GHG emissions from ships
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 06
10:00 GTT receives an order from Zvezda for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
09:56 Republic of Korea implements national sulphur emission control area
09:47 Tallink Grupp cancels Riga-Saaremaa direct special trip
09:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for June 2020 and 2Q of 2020 financial year
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 3

2020 July 5

15:02 FURUNO acquire EMRI A/S, Danish based provider of advanced ships Maneuvering and Steering Systems
14:51 HamiltonJet partners with RIBCRAFT to power 48 US Navy RHIBs
13:42 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $936 million contract to build navy destroyer
12:18 Huisman to deliver offshore mast crane for wind turbine installation in Taiwan
10:44 USCG assists disabled vessels near Freeport, Texas

2020 July 4

15:01 APL announces storage arrangements for China reefer imports
14:39 MAN to supply compression technology for offshore gas production
13:28 Naval Group selected iXblue to supply navigation systems for Gowind-class vessels
12:33 USCG halts illegal charter, rescues 2 on disabled jet ski near Venetian Causeway Bridge
11:04 DNV GL: Ports can be the front runners of the energy transition, if port authorities and industry sectors join forces

2020 July 3

18:37 DistriRail adds its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool
18:07 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
17:44 Possibilities of digital transformation of military shipbuilding to be discussed at "ARMY-2020" forum
17:05 ECSA welcomes study on social aspects within the maritime transport sector
16:50 Rosmorrechflot warns about Russia’s risk to move from White to Grey list of Paris MoU
16:24 11 major international companies join forces to accelerate the energy transition in transport and logistics
15:48 Hydrographic Company and MRTS sign contract on construction of Utrenny terminal facilities
15:10 CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
14:43 ABP publishes its Annual Review 2020
14:10 Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal takes delivery of two mobile harbor cranes
13:12 Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million offshore order in China
12:26 Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety
11:47 North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet
11:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:59 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
10:13 Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
10:12 GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems
09:52 Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 03
09:16 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:04 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
18:04 CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
17:52 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port
17:35 Royal Niestern Sander delivers the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus B.V.
17:21 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’20 climbed by 2.2% YoY
17:04 Kongsberg Digital acquires Danish maritime software company COACH Solutions
16:55 Federal government waives the traffic dues for the Kiel Canal until 31.12.2020
16:45 Fincantieri subsidiary INSIS acquired a majority share in Support Logistic Services
16:23 Webinar “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?” slated for 8 July 2020
16:04 IPCSA launches the Network of Trusted Networks
15:42 Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S
15:20 New transshipment terminal soon to become operational at the Port of Gothenburg
15:04 250,000 m2 of rooftop solar panels to be installed in the port of Amsterdam by 2024