2020 July 6 11:00

The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire

Höegh Xiamen is a car carrier owned by Ocean Yield ASA and employed on a bareboat contract to Höegh Autoliners, the company said in its release. The vessel has been declared a constructive total loss following a fire that broke out onboard the vessel in early June in Jacksonville, USA.



Ocean Yield expects to receive insurance proceeds in Q3 2020 of about USD 26 million, which is close to the book value of the vessel.

The net cash proceeds after repayment of debt related to the vessel will be about USD 8 million.