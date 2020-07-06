2020 July 6 09:56

Republic of Korea implements national sulphur emission control area

The Republic of Korea (South Korea) is the latest country to announce the designation of national sulphur emission control areas which will enter into force on 1 September 2020, BIMCO said in its release.

The national South Korean sulphur restrictions will apply to the following six ports and a national sulphur emission control area has been defined for each port:

Busan port

Incheon port

Ulsan port

Yeosu port

Gwangyang port (including Hadong port)

Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port

Initially, from 1 September 2020, ships will have to switch to fuel oil not exceeding a sulphur content of 0.10% from one hour after completion of anchoring or mooring to one hour before completion of heaving up the anchor or de-berthing.

From 1 January 2022, the requirement within the national sulphur emission control areas will be tightened and ships will have to switch to fuel oil not exceeding a sulphur content of 0.10% from entering an national sulphur emission control areas until having left.