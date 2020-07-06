2020 July 6 09:47

Tallink Grupp cancels Riga-Saaremaa direct special trip

Tallink Grupp has announced that the special direct return trip from Riga to the island of Saaremaa in Estonia, planned to take place from 26 to 28 July 2020 on company’s vessel Romantika as a new summer destination is cancelled due to low customer demand. The other special direct trip to Saaremaa from Helsinki is generating keen interest and takes place as planned form 27 to 29 July on the company’s vessel Victoria I.

Tallink Grupp announced in June that the company will offer all travellers a unique opportunity in July 2020 to travel with a special return trip directly from the Latvian capital to the island of Saaremaa. The ticket sales for the special trip were made available already a few weeks ago, but since the interest of the Latvian customers to travel directly to Saarema is low, the company has decided to cancel the special trip.

Since the interest to travel to Aland is keen, the Latvian customers will have an opportunity to travel to Aland with two special direct trips form Riga this summer. The first Riga-Aland-Riga special trip will take place from 18 to 20 July 2020.

Tallink Grupp customer services’ teams will contact the customers affected by the cancellation of Riga-Saaremaa special trip as soon as possible.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.