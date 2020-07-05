2020 July 5 12:18

Huisman to deliver offshore mast crane for wind turbine installation in Taiwan

Huisman, the worldwide provider of step changing technical solutions, says that it has been contracted by CSBC Corporation for the delivery of a 4,000mt Offshore Mast Crane (OMC) to be installed on heavy lift vessel Green Jade. The crane will be built at the production facility of Huisman in China and is scheduled for delivery in 2022 for deployment by joint venture CSBC-DEME Wind Energy (CDWE) in the Taiwanese offshore wind market.

With a lifting capacity of 4,000mt at 125m above deck, and outfitted with specific auxiliary systems for handling tall structures, this high-tech OMC enables Green Jade to install the next generation of foundations and giant wind turbines in the most effective way. The crane is prepared for a super fly jib with significant lifting capacity and a whiphoist which allows lifting of smaller components up to a height of 185m above deck.



In addition to the main crane, Huisman will deliver a 65mt Knuckleboom Crane for general lifting purposes. Both cranes will be installed and commissioned at the CSBC shipyard.



The Huisman Offshore Mast Crane is highly suitable for the installation of wind turbine foundations. It combines a very large lifting height with a small footprint on deck. A large capacity for dynamic loads is required for high workability of the vessel continuously operating in diverse weather conditions.



The small footprint comes with a small minimum radius, which leaves a maximum amount of space for project cargo. A crane with such lifting height impacts the vessel’s stability because of the large weight of the crane and the high centre of gravity. This impact is minimised by the Mast Crane concept, whereby the winches are located at deck level instead of at the level of the slew platform.