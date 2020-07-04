2020 July 4 14:39

MAN to supply compression technology for offshore gas production

MAN Energy Solutions has won a gas-compression order from energy solutions provider Yinson, comprising four RB-type centrifugal-compressor trains for gas production and export, as well as two screw-compressor trains, which will be put into operation as vapour-recovery units.



The units will be deployed on the FPSO ‘Anna Nery’, which will be built and operated by Yinson. The FPSO will be located in the Marlim and Voador field of the Campos basin, about 150 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



MAN Energy Solutions’ scope of supply covers four RB-type compressor trains (2 × RB 56-4+4 and 2 × RB 28-7) with hydraulic, variable-speed gearboxes driven by an electric motor, which will be designed, manufactured and tested at MAN’s facility in Zurich, Switzerland. The machines will be used for gas export as well as gas lift to maximise the quantity and efficiency of gas production. The Anna Nery will eventually have a production capacity of up to 70,000 barrels of oil and 6,600 Nm3 of natural gas per day.



The double-screw compressor trains – type CP200/CP128/B85 – driven by fixedspeed electric motors, will be used as vapour-recovery units. Instead of flaring any flash gas into the atmosphere, the screw compressors will instead pressurise it and feed it back into the process leading to increased gas-production efficiency as well as significantly reduced CO2-emissions. Design, manufacturing and testing of the screw compressors will take place in Oberhausen, Germany. Installation and commissioning of all compressor trains are scheduled for Q2 2021.



