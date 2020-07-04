2020 July 4 15:01

APL announces storage arrangements for China reefer imports

APL (part of the CMA CGM Group) says that due to recent developments in China, terminal operations and pick-up of inbound containers has been slow and some ports in China are reaching full capacity, and most reefer plugs are already being occupied.



In view of the operational challenges the carrier will make temporary storage arrangements for cargo in transit. This may involve diverting cargo to another port location for interim storage.

