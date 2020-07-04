2020 July 4 13:28

Naval Group selected iXblue to supply navigation systems for Gowind-class vessels

iXblue says it has been chosen by France-based Naval Group to equip two of its Gowind-class corvettes with Marins navigation systems and Netans data distribution and processing units. Naval Group has used iXblue’s navigation solutions for several local and export programmes. The technology was selected for the French Navy’s future FDI, the new Astute-class nuclear attack submarines and the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers of the UK Royal Navy.



The Bremen and Brandenburg class frigates of the German Navy, and the new OPV 87 of the Argentine Navy, are also equipped with iXblue navigation solutions.



About iXblue



iXblue is a global high-tech company specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced marine, photonics and autonomy technologies. The group in-house expertise includes innovative systems and solutions devoted to inertial navigation, subsea positioning, underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding and test & simulation. iXblue technologies support Civil and Defense customers in carrying out their sea, land and space operations with maximum safety, efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 650 people worldwide, iXblue conducts its business in over 60 countries.