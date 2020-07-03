  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 3 17:44

    Possibilities of digital transformation of military shipbuilding to be discussed at "ARMY-2020" forum

    New technological directions for creating weapons and military equipment in the interests of the Navy, as well as the procedure for implementing "digital twins" technologies in the development, creation and testing of new samples will be discussed by specialists and the scientific community within the framework of the business program of the international military-technical forum "ARMY-2020", says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    Thematic round table "Digital twins in military shipbuilding. Problems and prospects" will be organized by representatives of the MSRC of the Navy "Kuznetsov Naval Academy".

    The agenda will include discussions on topical issues of digital transformation of military shipbuilding, production of arms and the equipment in the conditions of the developed fourth industrial revolution and also within execution of a task of diversification of defense industry complex set by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    During the round table, it is planned to discuss the experience of creating complex equipment using the technologies of "digital twins", "virtual training grounds", "digital shadows" in order to reduce the cost, shorten the development and production of surface ships, their weapons and equipment, as well as reduce operating costs.

    It is planned that following the results of the round table, proposals will be formulated for creating digital copies of promising samples of gas turbine and diesel engines, as well as diesel-geared, diesel-gas turbine and gas turbine units. A separate list of possible ways to introduce "digital twins" in the development and production of surface ships, their weapons and equipment will be compiled.

    The event will be attended by specialists of the Main Command of the Navy, MSRC "Naval Academy", representatives of Peter the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University, "Sredne-Nevskiy shipbuilding plant", "Kalashnikov" concern, and representatives of the engine industry.

    The events of the scientific and business program of the "ARMY 2020" forum will be organized in the period from August 23 to 29, 2020 at the main exhibition site of the Russian Defence Ministry in the "Patriot" convention and exhibition center, as well as in the mode of direct video conferencing with leading scientific and technical sites in various regions of the country with geography from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk.

    The official representative of the forum organizer is the Main Department of research and technological support of advanced technologies (innovative research) Russian Defence Ministry.

2020 July 3

