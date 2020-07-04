  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 4 11:04

    DNV GL: Ports can be the front runners of the energy transition, if port authorities and industry sectors join forces

    Ports can play a pivotal role in the world’s decarbonization challenge and provide a blueprint for industries and governments to cut pollution and transition to a cleaner energy future. By 2050, the total electricity generating capacity for industrial* ports could increase more than tenfold. Renewable energy could account for at least 70% of the total electricity generation, compared to just 5% today.

    This is one of the findings of DNV GL’s new study Ports: Green gateways to Europe - 10 Transitions to turn ports into decarbonization hubs. The study reveals that the expected deployment of offshore wind and the required grid enforcements to realize their connection will lead to an advantageous position for large industrial ports as a hub for renewable energy generation.

    The report, made with input from Eurelectric, the sector association for the European electricity industry, also reveals that despite industrial production increasing almost 60% and cargo throughput growing 30% by 2050, energy efficiency measures and electrification could more than compensate for the growth in port activities, both in energy use and CO2-emissions. Additionally, the carbon intensity for port side energy use will almost halve.

    However, for this to be realised, 10 Green Transitions will need to be made in and around ports. These transitions are:

    • Electrification of port-related activities
    • Fuel switch for maritime transport
    • Electrification of industry
    • Integration of offshore wind
    • Energy system integration
    • Hydrogen as a feedstock and energy vector
    • Phase-out of fossil-fueled power plants
    • Carbon capture and storage
    • New regulations
    •  A circular and bio-based economy

    The report also analysed smaller Transport Ports*. The findings show that without the Green Transitions, the ports energy use and CO2-emission will increase significantly, but that efficiency measures and electrification could more than half the total energy consumption. Electricity use will increase almost fivefold and in absolute terms, electricity will be almost on par with fuel oil consumption.

    Regardless of size or function, the importance of ports in the wider decarbonization agenda cannot be underestimated. Today transport accounts for one-third of the overall EU CO2 emissions, with water transport making up 14%. It is estimated that due to CO2 targets imposed on vehicles, the relative contribution of water transport will increase significantly if emissions from water navigation are not tackled in time.

    Ensuring that ports become the driver of the energy transition and not a bigger contributor to global emission levels, will secure their position as linchpins in the economy and major employers in the markets they serve. According to the European commission, 1.5 million workers are employed in European ports, with the same amount again employed indirectly across the 22 EU maritime Member States.

    Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric said: “The energy transition holds a huge potential for European ports. Offshore renewable energy will be a major driver of business and employment. And by electrifying operations, ports can drastically reduce both air pollution and carbon emissions.”

    Ditlev Engel, CEO of DNV GL – Energy added: “The global challenges of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution require decarbonization of all industry sectors. At the intersection of land and sea where many industry sectors are coming together, ports can play a pivotal role and be a blueprint for the rest of society. Governments need to incentivize port authorities and energy players to facilitate the development of energy infrastructure across multiple energy carriers in ports. First movers and those who manage to cooperate should be rewarded by relevant government policies. Fast action is needed to secure a more sustainable future.”

    About DNV GL

    DNV GL is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV GL enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.  Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV GL helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

    About Eurelectric

    Eurelectric is the federation for the European electricity industry. We represent the power sector in over 32 European countries, speaking for more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and supply. We contribute to the competitiveness of our industry, provide effective representation in public affairs and promote the role electricity in addressing the challenges of sustainable development. We draw on more than 1000 industry experts to ensure that our policy positions and opinions reflect the most recent developments in the sector. This structure of expertise ensures that Eurelectric’s publications are based on high-quality input with up-to-date information.

Другие новости по темам: DNV GL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 4

15:01 APL announces storage arrangements for China reefer imports
14:39 MAN to supply compression technology for offshore gas production
13:28 Naval Group selected iXblue to supply navigation systems for Gowind-class vessels
12:33 USCG halts illegal charter, rescues 2 on disabled jet ski near Venetian Causeway Bridge
11:04 DNV GL: Ports can be the front runners of the energy transition, if port authorities and industry sectors join forces

2020 July 3

18:37 DistriRail adds its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool
18:07 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
17:44 Possibilities of digital transformation of military shipbuilding to be discussed at "ARMY-2020" forum
17:05 ECSA welcomes study on social aspects within the maritime transport sector
16:50 Rosmorrechflot warns about Russia’s risk to move from White to Grey list of Paris MoU
16:24 11 major international companies join forces to accelerate the energy transition in transport and logistics
15:48 Hydrographic Company and MRTS sign contract on construction of Utrenny terminal facilities
15:10 CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
14:43 ABP publishes its Annual Review 2020
14:10 Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal takes delivery of two mobile harbor cranes
13:12 Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million offshore order in China
12:26 Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety
11:47 North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet
11:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:59 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
10:13 Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
10:12 GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems
09:52 Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 03
09:16 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:04 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
18:04 CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
17:52 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port
17:35 Royal Niestern Sander delivers the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus B.V.
17:21 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’20 climbed by 2.2% YoY
17:04 Kongsberg Digital acquires Danish maritime software company COACH Solutions
16:55 Federal government waives the traffic dues for the Kiel Canal until 31.12.2020
16:45 Fincantieri subsidiary INSIS acquired a majority share in Support Logistic Services
16:23 Webinar “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?” slated for 8 July 2020
16:04 IPCSA launches the Network of Trusted Networks
15:42 Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S
15:20 New transshipment terminal soon to become operational at the Port of Gothenburg
15:04 250,000 m2 of rooftop solar panels to be installed in the port of Amsterdam by 2024
14:23 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
14:03 Nippon Paint Marine completes the extensive re-coating of the 1911-built cargo ship
13:29 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 5% in 6M’20
13:05 Premiere for Rolls-Royce's first MTU gas engines in new Doeksen ferry
12:44 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:22 Rosmorport announced tender for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
12:00 APM Terminals introduces APIs to transform the next generation of terminal data
11:21 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 6M’ 2020
11:03 ECSA calls on the German Presidency to support a stronger European shipping industry
10:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2020 fell by 23% YoY
10:29 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers trawler Jonge Johannes
10:24 Tallink Grupp makes strategic future investment and purchases ro-pax vessel Sailor
10:02 Oil prices continue rising
09:59 Yang Ming fulfills green promise carbon emission reduced 51% in 2019
09:45 Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes for August 2020
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 02
09:23 Inaugural meeting of the international advisory panel on maritime decarbonisation
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of July 1