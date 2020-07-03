2020 July 3 15:48

Hydrographic Company and MRTS sign contract on construction of Utrenny terminal facilities

The works will cost RUB 95.7 billion



FSUE Hydrographic Company (a structure of State Corporation Rosatom) and JSC Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy (MRTS) have signed a state contract on construction of federally owned facilities “Terminal for liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate – “Utrenny”. Phases 2,3,11,13.1,13.2,15”, Hydrographic Company says in a press release.



The works will cost RUB 95.7 billion.



The contractor is to conduct dredging works in the water area and on the access canal of Sabetta port’s section 2 in the amount of about 20 million cbm, to build over 4.4 kilometers of ice protection structures as well as navigation safety facilities and border check point.



The construction works are to be completed in 2022. According to the statement, they will be conducted within extremely short timeframes since ice free navigation period in the area lasts for only 60-70 calendar days.



Construction of the Utrenny terminal in Sabetta port will let increase export shipments of hydrocarbons from the Salmanovsky (Utrenny) field by 21.6 million tonnes per year.

FSUE Hydrographic Company is the customer of works on construction of federally owned facilities.



JSC Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy (MRTS) was earlier appointed as the sole contractor for the project on construction of federally owned facilities of the Utrenny terminal (RF Government’s Decree No 1461-р dated 1 June 2020).

Construction of the Utrenny terminal for liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate is among the tasks under the federal project 'Northern Sea Route’ foreseen by the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024 and approved by RF Government on 30 September 2018 (Decree No 2101-р).



The Northern Sea Route project is being managed by State Corporation “Rosatom”. According to the federal law signed in 2018, Rosatom is in charge of the NSR development and functioning. The NSR management is based on ‘two-key’ principle with the Ministry of Transport responsible for regulatory issues and Rosatom – for commercial and economic functions of the Northern Sea Route.

NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS).

More information about dredging fleet modernization is available in Russian in the analytical report of IAA PortNews for the Ministry of Industry and Trade >>>>

Related links:

Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port >>>>

Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy appointed as sole contractor for construction of Utrenny terminal >>>>

Mordraga and Hydrographic Company sign agreement on reconstruction of seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob>>>>

Hydrographic Department to dredge about 20 million cbm of material on Sabetta’s seaway canal in 2020 >>>>