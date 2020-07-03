2020 July 3 12:26

Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY

Grain shipments grew by 28%

In January-June 2020, seaport of Azov handled 3.310 million tonnes of cargo, down 15%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 9%, year-on-year, to 2.827 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged by 50% to 1.181 million tonnes with imports having increased by 6% to 223,000 tonnes. Exports fell by 33% to 1.423 million tonnes, transit – by 38% to 483,000 tonnes.



In January-May 2020, handling of grain grew by 28% to 2.275 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 44% to 549,000 tonnes, handling of coal plunged 4 times to 219,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 1,140 arrivals and 1,144 departures versus 1,295 arrivals and 1,305 departures in January-June 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.