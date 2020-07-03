  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 3 11:47

    North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet

    North-Western Shipping Company PJSC has merged into Volga Shipping Company JSC (run by Transport Assets Management LLC) with the procedure completed on 2 July 2020, says press center of the company.

    The main purpose of the merger is shipping business development with a single strategy, consolidation of the best competences in commercial, operational, technical and personnel management as well as safety of shipping and financial resources.

    The newly merged company will operate under a brand of Volga Shipping Company which turns into Russia’s largest private shipping company.

    Volga-Fleet JSC is a full successor of North-Western Shipping Company PJSC.

    Yury Gilts, Managing Director of Volga Shipping Company, comments: "The fleet of the merged company numbers 236 cargo ships with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. The company has three ship repair facilities. The reorganization will let take full advantage of fleet operation and repair, expand the geography of transportation and the range of cargo".

    Established in 1843 and incorporated in 1999, Volga Shipping Company is Russia’s oldest shipping enterprise. In 2019, Volga Shipping Company and North-Western Shipping Company carried 14.3 million tonnes of cargo. Following the merger with North-Western Shipping Company PJSC the range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 3

15:10 CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
14:43 ABP publishes its Annual Review 2020
14:10 Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal takes delivery of two mobile harbor cranes
13:12 Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million offshore order in China
12:26 Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety
11:47 North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet
11:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:59 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
10:13 Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
10:12 GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems
09:52 Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 03
09:16 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:04 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
18:04 CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
17:52 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port
17:35 Royal Niestern Sander delivers the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus B.V.
17:21 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’20 climbed by 2.2% YoY
17:04 Kongsberg Digital acquires Danish maritime software company COACH Solutions
16:55 Federal government waives the traffic dues for the Kiel Canal until 31.12.2020
16:45 Fincantieri subsidiary INSIS acquired a majority share in Support Logistic Services
16:23 Webinar “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?” slated for 8 July 2020
16:04 IPCSA launches the Network of Trusted Networks
15:42 Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S
15:20 New transshipment terminal soon to become operational at the Port of Gothenburg
15:04 250,000 m2 of rooftop solar panels to be installed in the port of Amsterdam by 2024
14:23 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
14:03 Nippon Paint Marine completes the extensive re-coating of the 1911-built cargo ship
13:29 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 5% in 6M’20
13:05 Premiere for Rolls-Royce's first MTU gas engines in new Doeksen ferry
12:44 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:22 Rosmorport announced tender for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
12:00 APM Terminals introduces APIs to transform the next generation of terminal data
11:21 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 6M’ 2020
11:03 ECSA calls on the German Presidency to support a stronger European shipping industry
10:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2020 fell by 23% YoY
10:29 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers trawler Jonge Johannes
10:24 Tallink Grupp makes strategic future investment and purchases ro-pax vessel Sailor
10:02 Oil prices continue rising
09:59 Yang Ming fulfills green promise carbon emission reduced 51% in 2019
09:45 Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes for August 2020
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 02
09:23 Inaugural meeting of the international advisory panel on maritime decarbonisation
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of July 1

2020 July 1

16:18 COVID-19 dampens long-term energy demand and highlights scale of climate emergency
15:52 Konecranes receives order from Louisiana for two portal harbor cranes
14:26 Panama emphasises its support for seafarers' rights
13:43 DNV GL grants type approval for Aquarius UV / EC BWMS
12:36 ICS: Global shipping fleet to sound horns on 8 July to remind governments over need for urgent crew change
11:09 Aker Solutions awarded letter of intent for Askeladd Vest
10:33 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 01
10:09 Damen delivers custom RHIB to Naarden Lifeboat
09:37 GTT receives a new order from DSME for the design of two large Floating LNG Storage Units

2020 June 30

19:07 Wan Hai Lines to launch Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand services coverage
18:37 Valenciaport joins the “World Aids to Navigation Day” with the lighting of its headlights
18:12 Third stage of "Sea Cup 2020" competition begins