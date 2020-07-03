2020 July 3 12:01

ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published the ICS Engine Room Procedures Guide.

Unique in the industry, the Guide provides authoritative and comprehensive guidance on engine room procedures, to ensure that ships’ engine rooms are operated and managed safely while at the same time continuing to protect the environment.

Modelled on the globally recognised ICS Bridge Procedures Guide, the guidance in this important new publication is relevant for all types of merchant ship and will be an invaluable tool for Chief Engineers and other members of the engineering team, as well as shipping companies and training institutions. It also operates as an essential reference tool which reinforces established best practice throughout the global industry.

“Engine rooms are complex environments where even minor mistakes can have serious consequences,” says Sunil Krishnakumar, Senior Technical Adviser at ICS and project leader. “With clear information on simple yet vital procedures, following the guidance in the Engine Room Procedures Guide can avoid costly damages running into millions - and more importantly loss of life.

“The Guide has been created with the help of an expert panel from all sectors of the industry. We know that serious incidents still occur in engine rooms, even during basic procedures. This new best practice guidance on engine room management sets down basic procedures and should therefore help to further improve on board safety standards, environmental performance and compliance with IMO regulations.”

The Engine Room Procedures Guide sets out routine engine room procedures and also includes useful checklists for the ship’s engineering team. It provides clear guidance on safe and environmentally responsible engine room operation and maintenance, supporting internationally agreed standards and recommendations adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).