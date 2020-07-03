-
2020 July 3 10:59
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for July 2020 is € 2.00 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
