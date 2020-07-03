-
2020 July 3 09:52
Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices respond to the plunge of reserves
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (-$).
Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $325 pmt (+$10).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (-).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $12 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $243
- MGO - $355
- ULSFO 0,1% - $345
- VLSFO 0,5% - $295
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
