  • 2020 July 3 09:52

    Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices respond to the plunge of reserves

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (-$).

    Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (+$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $325 pmt (+$10).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $290 pmt (-).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $12 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $243
    -  MGO - $355
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $345
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $295

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

  News for a day...

