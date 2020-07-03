-
2020 July 3 11:15
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (but not beyond July 31st, 2020):
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)
Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2020 July 3
2020 July 2
2020 July 1
2020 June 30
|19:07
|Wan Hai Lines to launch Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand services coverage
|18:37
|Valenciaport joins the “World Aids to Navigation Day” with the lighting of its headlights
|18:12
|Third stage of "Sea Cup 2020" competition begins