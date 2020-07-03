-
2020 July 3 10:13
Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
Ocean Yield ASA has taken delivery of the newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding Mineral Qingdao. Upon delivery, the vessel commenced a 15 years bareboat charter to CMB NV, the company said in its release.0 Links
