Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

Baleària has submitted a tender for the construction and operation of the new public passenger terminal in the port of Valencia, which the Port Authority has put out to tender and whose deadline for submitting proposals has ended at 12 pm today, 2 July. Baleària’s bid has been the only one submitted for this infrastructure, which will be located between the Poniente Quay and the Espigón del Turia Quay, in the area previously occupied by the Unión Naval de Valencia shipyard, and which has approximately 100,000 m2. The concession for the awarded company will be granted for 35 years, extendable to a maximum of 50 years.

Until 29 July – the day the second envelopes of the tenders submitted are opened – the APV will not be able to provide any additional information, except that approved by the Board of Directors regarding the tender documents.



The PAV Board of Directors agreed on the requirements to be met by this infrastructure, which is focused on creating a green, accessible terminal that respects the historical value of the buildings. Thus, for example, the specification states that the terminal should be equipped with electricity supply for the cruise ships to be connected to this energy or the option to install solar panels on the roofs of the building.

As stated in the tender documents, the new terminal is intended to serve cruise ship traffic, regular lines with the Balearic Islands and Algeria as well as ro-ro traffic (platforms or vehicles that access the ships with their own means). For this purpose, the new terminal must have at least four berths; allowing at least one of them to berth a cruise ship of 360 metres in length and another of at least 250 metres in length. All berths must be equipped with access to the electricity supply network for ships. The terminal must be capable of accommodating two cruise ships in the same day, one in a base port regime and another in a transit regime, and two ferry/ro-pax type vessels.

Given its characteristics, the new terminal must guarantee the independent operation of cruise passengers and passengers of regular lines. Likewise, the specifications include a building for the reception of passengers with an entrance hall, luggage storage area, security control equipped with X-rays and metal detection arches, space for customs and for the bodies and security forces of the State. With regard to the terminal’s own services, the specifications provide that, at a minimum, it provides space for sanitation, waiting area, gateways for access from the boarding passage to the ship and vice versa with security cameras, wi-fi , tourist office, public toilets area, crew rest room and check-in area for cruise lines. Optionally, the concessionaire may provide other services such as office for the PAV, area for large groups, warehouses, VIP area, catering area, commercial area, vending, ATMs, vehicle rental areas or prayer room. The design of the terminal must guarantee accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

With regard to the outside area, the terminal must have a short-stay parking area with at least 100 seats, bus station area and collective transport with at least 10 seats, taxi rank. Likewise, it will have a waiting area for international regular line tickets for Operation Paso del Estrecho with 600 parking spaces, children’s recreational area and restaurant and services area. The new terminal will have two independent accesses: that of heavy vehicles that will arrive through the South Access and that of light vehicles that will enter the terminal through the access provided by the citizen.



