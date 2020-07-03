  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 3 09:09

    Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

    Baleària has submitted a tender for the construction and operation of the new public passenger terminal in the port of Valencia, which the Port Authority has put out to tender and whose deadline for submitting proposals has ended at 12 pm today, 2 July. Baleària’s bid has been the only one submitted for this infrastructure, which will be located between the Poniente Quay and the Espigón del Turia Quay, in the area previously occupied by the Unión Naval de Valencia shipyard, and which has approximately 100,000 m2. The concession for the awarded company will be granted for 35 years, extendable to a maximum of 50 years.

    Until 29 July – the day the second envelopes of the tenders submitted are opened – the APV will not be able to provide any additional information, except that approved by the Board of Directors regarding the tender documents.

    The PAV Board of Directors agreed on the requirements to be met by this infrastructure, which is focused on creating a green, accessible terminal that respects the historical value of the buildings. Thus, for example, the specification states that the terminal should be equipped with electricity supply for the cruise ships to be connected to this energy or the option to install solar panels on the roofs of the building.

    As stated in the tender documents, the new terminal is intended to serve cruise ship traffic, regular lines with the Balearic Islands and Algeria as well as ro-ro traffic (platforms or vehicles that access the ships with their own means). For this purpose, the new terminal must have at least four berths; allowing at least one of them to berth a cruise ship of 360 metres in length and another of at least 250 metres in length. All berths must be equipped with access to the electricity supply network for ships. The terminal must be capable of accommodating two cruise ships in the same day, one in a base port regime and another in a transit regime, and two ferry/ro-pax type vessels.

    In accordance with the tender specifications, the new terminal will be used to serve cruise traffic, regular lines with the Balearic Islands and Algeria as well as ro-ro traffic. For this, the new terminal must have at least four berths, allowing at least one of them the berth of a cruise of 360 meters in length and another berth of at least 250 meters in length. All berths must be equipped with a power supply network for ships. The terminal must be able to accommodate two cruise ships on the same day, one in the base port regime and the other in transit, and two ferry / ro-pax ships.

    Given its characteristics, the new terminal must guarantee the independent operation of cruise passengers and passengers of regular lines. Likewise, the specifications include a building for the reception of passengers with an entrance hall, luggage storage area, security control equipped with X-rays and metal detection arches, space for customs and for the bodies and security forces of the State. With regard to the terminal’s own services, the specifications provide that, at a minimum, it provides space for sanitation, waiting area, gateways for access from the boarding passage to the ship and vice versa with security cameras, wi-fi , tourist office, public toilets area, crew rest room and check-in area for cruise lines. Optionally, the concessionaire may provide other services such as office for the PAV, area for large groups, warehouses, VIP area, catering area, commercial area, vending, ATMs, vehicle rental areas or prayer room. The design of the terminal must guarantee accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

    With regard to the outside area, the terminal must have a short-stay parking area with at least 100 seats, bus station area and collective transport with at least 10 seats, taxi rank. Likewise, it will have a waiting area for international regular line tickets for Operation Paso del Estrecho with 600 parking spaces, children’s recreational area and restaurant and services area. The new terminal will have two independent accesses: that of heavy vehicles that will arrive through the South Access and that of light vehicles that will enter the terminal through the access provided by the citizen.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Valencia, Baleària  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 3

15:10 CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
14:43 ABP publishes its Annual Review 2020
14:10 Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal takes delivery of two mobile harbor cranes
13:12 Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million offshore order in China
12:26 Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety
11:47 North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet
11:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:59 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
10:13 Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
10:12 GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems
09:52 Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 03
09:16 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:04 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
18:04 CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
17:52 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port
17:35 Royal Niestern Sander delivers the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus B.V.
17:21 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’20 climbed by 2.2% YoY
17:04 Kongsberg Digital acquires Danish maritime software company COACH Solutions
16:55 Federal government waives the traffic dues for the Kiel Canal until 31.12.2020
16:45 Fincantieri subsidiary INSIS acquired a majority share in Support Logistic Services
16:23 Webinar “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?” slated for 8 July 2020
16:04 IPCSA launches the Network of Trusted Networks
15:42 Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S
15:20 New transshipment terminal soon to become operational at the Port of Gothenburg
15:04 250,000 m2 of rooftop solar panels to be installed in the port of Amsterdam by 2024
14:23 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
14:03 Nippon Paint Marine completes the extensive re-coating of the 1911-built cargo ship
13:29 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 5% in 6M’20
13:05 Premiere for Rolls-Royce's first MTU gas engines in new Doeksen ferry
12:44 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:22 Rosmorport announced tender for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
12:00 APM Terminals introduces APIs to transform the next generation of terminal data
11:21 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 6M’ 2020
11:03 ECSA calls on the German Presidency to support a stronger European shipping industry
10:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2020 fell by 23% YoY
10:29 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers trawler Jonge Johannes
10:24 Tallink Grupp makes strategic future investment and purchases ro-pax vessel Sailor
10:02 Oil prices continue rising
09:59 Yang Ming fulfills green promise carbon emission reduced 51% in 2019
09:45 Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes for August 2020
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 02
09:23 Inaugural meeting of the international advisory panel on maritime decarbonisation
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of July 1

2020 July 1

16:18 COVID-19 dampens long-term energy demand and highlights scale of climate emergency
15:52 Konecranes receives order from Louisiana for two portal harbor cranes
14:26 Panama emphasises its support for seafarers' rights
13:43 DNV GL grants type approval for Aquarius UV / EC BWMS
12:36 ICS: Global shipping fleet to sound horns on 8 July to remind governments over need for urgent crew change
11:09 Aker Solutions awarded letter of intent for Askeladd Vest
10:33 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 01
10:09 Damen delivers custom RHIB to Naarden Lifeboat
09:37 GTT receives a new order from DSME for the design of two large Floating LNG Storage Units

2020 June 30

19:07 Wan Hai Lines to launch Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand services coverage
18:37 Valenciaport joins the “World Aids to Navigation Day” with the lighting of its headlights
18:12 Third stage of "Sea Cup 2020" competition begins