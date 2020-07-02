2020 July 2 17:21

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’20 climbed by 2.2% YoY

The terminal handled 299 ships in January-June

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) says it shipped 4,272,199 gross tons (33,870,179 barrels) of crude oil in June 2020. MT shipped 43 tankers in June 2020. The total number of tankers handled in the first half of the year has reached 299.

Out of the 4,272,199 tons of crude oil shipped in June 2020, 1,776,883 tons was from Tengiz field, 794,668 tons from Karachaganak field, 972,754 tons from Kashagan field, and 32,342 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In June, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 3,576,647 tons of crude oil with another 695,552 tons of the shipped crude oil came from Russia. The June shipment schedule was completed in full.

From 2001 through June 30, 2020, 677,036,589 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system. That included 590,524,736 tons of crude oil came from Kazakhstan and 86,511,853 tons produced in Russia. The total number of tankers handled over that period has amounted to 6,374.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects with foreign capital in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km; more than two thirds of all export crude oil from Kazakhstan and crude oil from the Russian fields, including those in the Caspian Region, are transported by this route. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also in poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by Kazmunaygaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.





