2020 July 2 16:23

Webinar “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?” slated for 8 July 2020

Can a “line” service with ATB units be arranged?

Yet another webinar in a series of events organized by IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau has been slated for 8 July 2020, 12:00 (Moscow time). The topic of the webinar: “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?”.

Event partner - NEVA exhibition.

The discussion will be held in the format of a roundtable meeting with the basic report to be delivered by Professor Gennady Yegorov, D.Sc. in Engineering, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau.

The list of participants includes Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency); Aleksandr Shishkin, Chairman of the Volga Shipping Company BoD; Albert Vygovsky, General Director of Pola Rise LLC; Igor Ganin, General Director of Prime Shipping; Aleksey Palgov, First Deputy to General Director of Volgotrans LLC; Igor Ivashin, Deputy Director of STLC Client Service Department, and representatives of other key players of the industry.

The discussions held during the previous webinars confirm the significance of ATB units for further development of Russia’s inland water transport.

Issues to discuss:

• what kinds of pusher tugs are needed for Russian rivers?

• what power, size and crew is needed?

• what combinations are viable for certain logistics chains?

• who and how can arrange line” service involving ATB units?

• barges as a means for transportation of larger batches, unification of load units, or facility for temporary storage of cargo.