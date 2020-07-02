2020 July 2 14:23

MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market

The Weekly Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

Fuel demand around the world is recovering as lockdowns ease. The World Bunker Index MABUX showed an uptrend in June for all major types of bunker fuel. Prices rose fairly evenly, demonstrating a gradual recovery in demand on the global fuel market. The 380 HSFO index rose from 254 to 288 USD / MT (+34 USD), VLSFO: from 295 to 342 USD / MT (+47 USD), MGO: from 371 to 415 USD / MT (+44 USD). The price difference between 380 HSFOs and VLSFOs (the so-called Scrubber Spread (SS)) averaged USD 48.95 (33.99 USD in May). SS index rose slightly in June but still is not fairly enough to stimulate the process of scrubbers installation.



In the first half of the year world bunker indices showed a firm decline until the end of April, however, from May there has been a gradual stabilization of the market, and world bunker prices have entered a phase of moderate upward trend. Meantime, it is still difficult to justify significant upside in bunker prices in the near term due to the high levels of inventory, demand slow recovering and the fear over a severe second wave of Covid-19. All-in-all, it looks like global bunker market will continue to consolidate around current levels.