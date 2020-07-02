2020 July 2 17:04

Kongsberg Digital acquires Danish maritime software company COACH Solutions

Kongsberg Digital has acquired COACH Solutions, a leading supplier of software solutions for vessel performance and monitoring. The new name will be KONGSBERG COACH Solutions, the company said in its release.



COACH’s vessel performance monitoring system was developed by Danish shipping company Clipper Group and In 2016 was established as an independent company, COACH Solutions ApS. The company has grown rapidly, and its software currently has over 900 licenses running.

COACH supplies vessel operators, owners, pool managers and technical managers with a suite of tools for vessel performance, weather routing and noon reporting. COACH’s solutions allow its customers to optimize energy consumption and receive constantly up to date weather routing, making large economic and environmental savings from their operations. The software tools have a natural fit with Kongsberg Digital’s maritime portfolio, and the addition of Kongsberg Digital’s resources and global network will accelerate COACH’s growth.

As part of KONGSBERG, KONGSBERG COACH Solutions will be integrated in Kongsberg Digital’s Maritime Digital Solutions portfolio, offering digitalization solutions to the maritime sector. The solutions will complement KONGSBERG’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution and the Kognifai Maritime Ecosystem.



The acquisition was finalized on 30th June 2020.