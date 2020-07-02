2020 July 2 16:04

IPCSA launches the Network of Trusted Networks

The International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) launches the Network of Trusted Networks (NoTN) a new, secure port-to-port and cross-border data exchange solution.

An innovative new concept for enabling port-to-port and cross-border exchange of data is being trialled by the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) – in a two-year project covering up to 70 ports, ten airports and multiple inland terminals.

The purpose – to provide predictability, visibility and certainty within the supply chain.

The priority – to respond to the requirement of consumers and logistics companies for real-time, end-to-end information on their shipments.

The unique advantage – a trusted and neutral solution.

“It is a trusted network because it isn’t going to the ‘end user’,” says IPCSA chairman Hans Rook. “The user is already identified and authenticated by the network. The platforms will only share data that they are allowed to share by their user.

Thus the NoTN maintains the principle of commercial confidentiality, which is the cornerstone of Port Community System and Single Window operators.



The NoTN is being launched as a two-year proof-of-concept project, with 14 IPCSA members taking part in the pilot.



In the initial phase, IPCSA is creating and building the concept based on the two ‘Track and Trace’ APIs it has developed for vessel status and container status. The system, always restricted to platform-to-platform, also provides for standardised and simplified contractual arrangements and transparent fee negotiation between the ports or PCSs. No data is stored, and all data is encrypted.



The technical provider for the NoTN proof of concept is API first, data sharing platform NxtPort. As the facilitator, IPCSA has tailored the NxtPort offering to suit the neutrality of the NoTN initiative.



