2020 July 2 12:22

Rosmorport announced tender for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka

Allocations from the federal budget to exceed RUB 10 billion

FSUE Rosmorport has announced a competitive tender with limited participation in an electronic form to build a marine facility for transshipment of liquefied natural gas in the Kamchatka Territory.

According to the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System, initial (maximum) contract price – RUB 10,669,084,341.07. Source of financing – federal budget.

The bidding period expires on 24 July 2020. The results of the tender will be summed up on July 23.

Construction site: Bechevinskaya Bay with an adjacent plot of land (Elizovsky District of the Kamchatka Territory).

Works to be completed by 31 July 2021.

As it was reported earlier, at the end of September, 2019, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Japan Bank for International Cooperation ("JBIC") and PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK") signed a Cooperation Agreement for LNG Transshipment Projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk. The document provided for buying into the projects and financing of them.

The investment project on construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Kamchatka Territory terminal is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from the Yamal peninsula fields in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

The port infrastructure will include two floating LNG storage facilities, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG, a 6,580-meter long access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels.

In the beginning of June 2020, South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) won an order to build two 360,000-cbm LNG barges for Novatek.

