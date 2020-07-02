2020 July 2 11:21

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 6M’ 2020

The decrease was registered in the segments of coal, coke, crude and oil products, growth - in the segments of fertilizers and grain

In January-June 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 605.1 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.5%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, the railways demonstrated decrease in the following segments: coal – 168 million tonnes (-10.1%, year-on-year); coke – 5.4 million tonnes (-0.5%); crude and oil products – 107 million tonnes (-7%); iron and manganese ore – 59.2 million tonnes (no dynamics); ferrous metal – 33.9 million tonnes (-11.3%); ferrous metal scrap – 6 million tonnes (-12.6%); cement – 11.4 million tonnes (-9.4%); timber – 21 million tonnes (-5.4%); chemicals and soda – 12.4 million tonnes (-5.8%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 15.6 million tonnes (-8.2%).



The growth was showed in the segment of chemical and mineral fertilizers – 31.1 million tonnes (+2.6%); grain – 10.7 million tonnes (+16.9%); construction cargo – 63.2 million tonnes (+5.1%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 9.8 million tonnes (+1.3%);



From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 5.3% to 1,238.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 1,570.4 billion ton-km (-5.6%).



In June, Russian Railways’ loading totaled 97.1 million tonnes, down 4.4%, year-on-year.



In June 2020, freight turnover fropped by 4.1% to 197.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 3.9% to 251.2 billion ton-km.