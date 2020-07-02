  The version for the print

    Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers trawler Jonge Johannes

    Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam has recently delivered a twin-rig fly shooting trawler to Urk-based brothers Rense and Johannes de Boer, the company said in its release. The new vessel is the LT 295 Jonge Johannes. The LT 295 marks Maaskant’s third delivery to the brothers.

    In fact, the relationship goes back still further – Maaskant having built a cutter vessel for the brothers’ father over 25 years ago. The yard has worked with Vripack on the design of the LT 295. The aim has been to create a vessel that can operate with a gross tonnage of less than 400 tonnes and one that trims as naturally as possible with a full hold.

    The brothers De Boer were looking for a future-proof vessel that could be passed on to the next generation. In this case, the vessel is ideally named for one of the sons of Johannes de Boer. The brothers considered a number of shipyards outside the Netherlands, but ultimately decided to go, once again, with Maaskant.

    Rense de Boer: “This is the Maaskant quality we are used to. Colleagues who have been onboard agree. This is a solid vessel with an eye for detail. And whenever there was something we did not like, Maaskant found a way to resolve it neatly. We are delighted with the result.”

    Erik Moerkerk, director of Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam: “It’s always a confirmation that we are doing something right when customers return to us. We were very pleased to welcome Rense and Johannes back to Maaskant with this order. Working together with our suppliers we have delivered a well-functioning vessels that meets their requirements. Our relationship stretches back over a quarter of a century and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future.” 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 13,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.  Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

