2020 July 2 10:02

Oil prices continue rising

Oil prices declined by 0.13%-0.21%

On 2 July 2020 (07:40, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.21% to $42.12 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.13% to $39.87 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.