2020 July 2 09:45

Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes for August 2020

Tallink Grupp has announced that due to significant interest in the new temporary routes, it is adding more departures to the Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes for August 2020. The Helsinki -Riga route was originally due to operate only until 16 August, but due to significant customer interest, the company will continue to operate the route at least until 28 August.

Between 17-28 August, the route will have departures from Helsinki on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The route will be operated with Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Serenade.



The Turku-Tallinn route will only operate during weekdays in July, but will also start operating on weekends from 31 July, with additional departures on Fridays from Tallinn on 31 July, 7 August and 14 August. The route is operated with Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Queen.

“The two new temporary routes Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn have proved very popular among our customers very quickly, so we are pleased to be able to offer even more opportunities to travel on these routes in August,” Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said.

“As travel opportunities to more distant places remain limited and traveller confidence to travel further afield than the Baltics and Finland this summer is low, it is important that we continue to provide suitable options for everyone who wants to travel in our region and do so safely, offering more departures and thus keeping passenger numbers lower than usual. We will only sell a certain amount of tickets for each departures so that the vessels would not be too crowded and so that everyone has the opportunity to keep the desired distance from others. This is the main reason for adding more departures,” Nõgene added.

The company reminds all passengers that strict hygiene and safety measures are implemented on board all the company’s vessels and that passengers with even the slightest symptoms or health issues must not travel.

