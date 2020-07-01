2020 July 1 13:43

DNV GL grants type approval for Aquarius UV / EC BWMS

The technology group Wärtsilä’s Aquarius UV and Aquarius EC ballast water management systems (BWMS) have been granted compliance with the IMO’s Resolution MEPC.300(72) for the Approval of Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS Code) on behalf of the Norwegian Maritime Authority. The approval was granted by the classification society DNV-GL who simultaneously awarded the system Type Approval status in accordance with their classification rules. The certifications were awarded to Wärtsilä in March and June respectively.



Compliance with the IMO Resolution, which is otherwise known in shipping circles as the Revised G8, is important for ship owners globally. All vessels installing a BWMS from October 28 this year and onwards will need to comply with the international BWMS Code.



“We are excited to have yet another approval in place for both Aquarius systems. It represents peace of mind for ship owners and operators knowing that it has been tested and approved to the highest operational and environmental standards,” says Arto Lehtinen, Director Water & Waste, Wärtsilä.



The Wärtsilä UV system is based on filter ultraviolet disinfection. It has already been awarded Type Approval under the original guidelines by the IMO and by the United States Coastguard (USCG), as well as Ex Certification by Dekra Exam GmbH and Lloyds Register Design Approval.



The Wärtsilä EC system is based on filter side-stream electro-chlorination. It too has IMO & USCG Type Approval, Ex Certification by Dekra Exam and Lloyds Register Design Approval.