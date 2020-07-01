  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 1 10:09

    Damen delivers custom RHIB to Naarden Lifeboat

    Brigade Damen Shipyards Group has recently delivered a new lifeboat, a Damen RHIB 975 Inboard, to the Naarden Lifeboat Brigade (Reddingsbrigade Naarden), the company said in its release.

    Following a training period, during which the crew will familarise themselves with the new vessel, the Damen RHIB will conduct rescue operations on the Gooimeer, IJmeer and southern Markermeer lakes in the Netherlands. The lifeboat has been made available to Naarden Lifeboat Brigade by a donor.

    Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, where the RHIB was built, fully supports the initiative and has itself been partly involved in the sponsorship of the project. The brigade is a voluntary organisation that does not receive any governmental subsidies. It is, therefore, dependent on the support of such donations for its continued existence.

    Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld managing director Jos van Woerkum says, “We are delighted to be supporting this initiative. It gives us pride to know that this RHIB will perform such important work. We wish the Naarden Lifeboat Brigade the very best with their new vessel in full confidence that it will support their crucial activities providing assistance for those in need on the water.”

    The Naarden Lifeboat Brigade provides a highly important service and has, so far this year, experienced 40 call outs. With this delivery, the lifeboat brigade has two operational lifeboats, thus ensuring that it is at able to provide assistance at all times, even when one vessel is undergoing maintenance. The new vessel is based at the Naarden Marina, from where it will perform search and rescue operations to watersports enthusiasts and commercial shipping alike. Damen has delivered a customised vessel, designed specifically for the Naarden Lifeboat Brigade. The RHIB 975 is 9.75 metres long with a beam of 3.3 metres. It has two Volvo Penta D6 inboard engines, each offering 370 HP. With such propulsion the lifeboat can operate at speeds above 50 knots.

    Other requirements were for ample deck and storage space in order that the vessel can easily transport the equipment necessary to save lives. The RHIB can accommodate four lifeguards and in the region of 25 rescue personnel. The crew are comfortably seated on Ullman Biscaya suspension jockey seats featuring ‘stay on’ cordura covers and rubber coated grip handles for extra safety.

    Damen also outfitted the RHIB with David Clark intercom communication, installed in the helmets worn by those on board. The vessel is equipped with modern communications and navigation systems to optimise its search and rescue capabilities. A dedicated towing bollard provided with a towing line on astorage drum ensures the RHIB’s ability to tow yachts in the event of engine failure or running aground. An additional feature is pre-heating on the engines. With this, the RHIB is ready to go immediately, whenever a call out is received. The lifeboat is named Promers, after Bastion Promers, part of the distinctive fortifications of the historic city of Naarden. 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 13,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

    • Добавить в Словарь
      • Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский...
      • Создать новый список слов...
    • Копировать
Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 1

15:52 Konecranes receives order from Louisiana for two portal harbor cranes
14:26 Panama emphasises its support for seafarers' rights
13:43 DNV GL grants type approval for Aquarius UV / EC BWMS
12:36 ICS: Global shipping fleet to sound horns on 8 July to remind governments over need for urgent crew change
11:09 Aker Solutions awarded letter of intent for Askeladd Vest
10:33 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 01
10:09 Damen delivers custom RHIB to Naarden Lifeboat
09:37 GTT receives a new order from DSME for the design of two large Floating LNG Storage Units

2020 June 30

19:07 Wan Hai Lines to launch Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand services coverage
18:37 Valenciaport joins the “World Aids to Navigation Day” with the lighting of its headlights
18:12 Third stage of "Sea Cup 2020" competition begins
18:07 BPA attempts to cut fine dust level in Busan Port by developing green equipment
18:02 Damen concludes keel laying on 75-metre crane barge for a project in Panama
17:50 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:46 Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with BNP Paribas and the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel
17:27 BIMCO publishes Covid-19 crew change clause
17:04 Artemis Technologies to build zero emissions ferries following £60M funding
16:41 Seven port projects to compete for ESPO Award 2020
16:25 BLRT Grupp shipped last sections of railway bridge to Stockholm
16:04 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest containercapacity ship to dock in Melbourne
15:46 Knyaz Vladimir submarine of RF Navy’s fleet went to the White Sea starting its first base-to-base passage
15:03 World's first full scale ammonia engine test - an important step towards carbon free shipping
14:48 Severnaya Verf to build four long-liners of 200101 design for NOREBO Group
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from North East Asia to Australia
13:58 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrate key construction milestone for LNG-propelled MSC World Europa
13:33 RS publishes autonomous vessel classification advisory
13:11 Port of Oakland Oks FY 2021 budget midst COVID-19 crisis
12:50 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:01 Valenciaport will invest 136 million in the Port of Sagunto
11:49 Gasum opened a new shipping fuel station at Ports of Stockholm
11:10 Wärtsilä and Pastrovich Studio sign agreement to develop a sustainable hybrid boutique cruise vessel
10:34 Admiralteiskie Verfi laid down yet another freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for RFC
10:06 New Chairman appointed to the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council
09:46 Oil prices are slightly down
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29
09:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 30

2020 June 29

19:07 GTT takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants
18:37 PortXL presents 22 promising and innovative maritime start-ups and scale-ups
18:07 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP
17:52 United Shipbuilding Corporation set to occupy about 57% of Russia’s shipbuilding market by 2030
17:30 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the forward section for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:06 Djibouti organises first crew-change in over a year for seafarers stranded due to Covid-19
16:31 Norsepower unveils first tiltable Rotor Sail installation with SEA-CARGO agreement
16:26 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
15:59 Stena Line starts the construction of two new larger E-Flexer ferries
15:27 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika to be deployed in winter navigation season of 2020-21
15:04 Water transport passengers can make use of carriers’ services during 18 months from voyage cancellation
14:38 Portugal's Navalrocha shipyard reports flurry of deals in 2020, with busy schedule ahead
13:59 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,865 in RF spot market
13:02 Yamal LNG extends validity of certificates on compliance with ISO standards
12:36 Cruise companies around the world are actively accepting reservations and preparing for the 2021/2022 tourist season
12:13 Diesel submarine of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet held tactical exercise in the Sea of Japan
11:35 NORDEN orders four dry cargo “Ultramax” ships
10:38 Ferry connections between Finland and Estonia are better than ever
10:14 Oil prices are decreasing
09:59 Federal Transport Authority signs MOU with subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports
09:57 Seaborne and inland water passenger transport included into the list of industries most affected by the pandemic
09:35 Electric catamaran EcoVolt launched in Saint-Petersburg with another one laid down by Emperium shipyard
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 29
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of June 26