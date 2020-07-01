2020 July 1 11:09

Aker Solutions awarded letter of intent for Askeladd Vest

Aker Solutions has received a letter of intent from Equinor to deliver the subsea production system for the next phase of the Askeladd natural gas development in the Barents Sea in northern Norway.

The development of Askeladd Vest is phase two of the multi-phased Snøhvit gas development in the Barents Sea.



The scope of the expansion of the Askeladd field includes one template with a manifold, and two subsea trees with associated control systems.

Aker Solutions estimates the value of the potential contract to be about NOK 400 million, which is expected to be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2020.

The contract will include deliveries from the company’s sites in Tranby, Egersund and Ågotnes in Norway as well as Brazil, Malaysia and the UK.

Contract award is subject to Equinor and partners' approval and final investment decision later this year.





