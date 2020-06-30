2020 June 30 19:07

Wan Hai Lines to launch Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand services coverage

Wan Hai Lines has announced a new service string connects Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand. This service to be named TVT (Taiwan – Vietnam – Thailand) and is operating jointly with Interasia Lines, the company said in its release.

TVT service will be operated with 2 vessels with an intake of 1,200 TEU and run on 14 days round trip with port callings at Taipei – Taichung – Cat Lai, Ho Chi Minh – Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Taipei.

Wan Hai Lines will deploy 1 vessel while its partner Interasia Lines will operate another one, with the maiden voyage commencing from Taipei on 24th July 2020.

To optimize our service coverage simultaneously, current KVS service is going to add Kaohsiung call from 23rd July 2020, rotation is Incheon – Kwangyang – Busan – Ulsan – Taipei – Taichung – Kaohsiung –Cat Lai, Ho Chi Minh – Port Kelang (North Port) –Port Kelang (West Port) –Cat Lai, Ho Chi Minh – Kaohsiung –Taichung – Taipei – Incheon

TVT service will be the forth string service connected Taiwan - Ho Chi Minh and the third string service connected Taiwan - Thailand to provide clients more options. It will also strengthen Wan Hai Lines’ current services to better serve customers’ needs.