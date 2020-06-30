2020 June 30 18:37

Valenciaport joins the “World Aids to Navigation Day” with the lighting of its headlights

The Port Authority of Valencia joins the “International Day of Navigation Aids” which will be celebrated on 1st July with the lighting of the lighthouses of Valencia, Cullera and Canet d’en Berenguer, an initiative created to give visibility to this field of technology related to the safety of maritime navigation and the preservation of the marine environment.

This Day (World Aids to Navigation Day) is promoted by the International Association of Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of aids to navigation in order to facilitate efficient and safe traffic of all types of vessels, as well as disseminating technological innovation in this field and its contribution to the harmonization of aids to navigation around the world.

The main events of the “International Day of Aids to Navigation” 2020 were to be held in Bulgaria and Japan but due to the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 they have been postponed. Aids to navigation, in general, and lighthouses, in particular, are essential references for safe navigation of ships, so, despite the postponement of the celebration, the Port System will carry out the synchronized lighting of the lighthouses at 12:00 noon tomorrow 1st July.



