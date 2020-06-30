-
2020 June 30 17:50
Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices started decreasing
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (-$15).
Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (-$20).
Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-$20).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (-$20).
Bunker market at the Port of Rotterdam saw mixed price movements within $6 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $244
- MGO - $346
- ULSFO 0,1% - $315
- VLSFO 0,5% - $284
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
