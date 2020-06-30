2020 June 30 14:48

Severnaya Verf to build four long-liners of 200101 design for NOREBO Group

The shipyard is to deliver the vessels between 2022 and 2025

Igor Orlov, Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard and Pavel Kosolapov, Technical Director of NOREBO Group, signed contracts on construction of four long-liners of Project 200101 for YAMSy (a company of NOREBO Group), says press center of Severnaya Verf.

The new ships are intended for longline fishery of Pacific cod, halibut and rat-tail.

Equipment foreseen by the design provides for deep processing of the catch on board the ship.

Investment projects of NOREBO are financed by the Group’s own resources and loans provided by Sberbank.

Key particulars of Project 200101: length – 63 m; width – 14 m; speed – 13 knots; gross capacity – over 2,900 tonnes; main engine - up to 3 MW; fish processing capacity - up to 50 tonnes/day; freezing capacity – up to 50 tonnes /day; crew – 39.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 14 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers for Norebo (Kapitan Sokolov, Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov, Kapitan Breyhman and Kapitan Tuzov are under construction), three longline factory vessels for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship named Marlin for Globus LLC.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.