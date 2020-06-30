2020 June 30 16:04

Port of Melbourne welcomes largest containercapacity ship to dock in Melbourne

The Port of Melbourne (PoM) welcomesthe CMA CGM Ural, the largest container ship by maximum capacity to call at the port, the company said in its release.

The 299 metre long vessel is one of six currently deployed on the South-East Asia -Australia trade route called the ‘AAX1’. It commenced its 42-day round-trip in Malaysia, calling at Singapore. It then made its way around Australia’s south-west coast and arrived into Melbourne’s Webb Dockfor handling by terminal operator Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT).

Named after the Ural mountain range that runs from north to south through western Russia, the vessel can carry up to 10,662 TEU, with containers stacked up to 12high on-deck.Compared to the 4,500 TEU carried by the average container ship currently calling at PoM, this is a significant increase in load carrying capacity.