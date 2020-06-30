  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 30 12:50

    Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are declining

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $225 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $390 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $320.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices rise at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $240
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $320
    - MGO - $356

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 30

17:50 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:46 Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with BNP Paribas and the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel
17:27 BIMCO publishes Covid-19 crew change clause
17:04 Artemis Technologies to build zero emissions ferries following £60M funding
16:41 Seven port projects to compete for ESPO Award 2020
16:25 BLRT Grupp shipped last sections of railway bridge to Stockholm
16:04 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest containercapacity ship to dock in Melbourne
15:46 Knyaz Vladimir submarine of RF Navy’s fleet went to the White Sea starting its first base-to-base passage
15:03 World's first full scale ammonia engine test - an important step towards carbon free shipping
14:48 Severnaya Verf to build four long-liners of 200101 design for NOREBO Group
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from North East Asia to Australia
13:58 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrate key construction milestone for LNG-propelled MSC World Europa
13:33 RS publishes autonomous vessel classification advisory
13:11 Port of Oakland Oks FY 2021 budget midst COVID-19 crisis
12:50 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:01 Valenciaport will invest 136 million in the Port of Sagunto
11:49 Gasum opened a new shipping fuel station at Ports of Stockholm
11:10 Wärtsilä and Pastrovich Studio sign agreement to develop a sustainable hybrid boutique cruise vessel
10:34 Admiralteiskie Verfi laid down yet another freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for RFC
10:06 New Chairman appointed to the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council
09:46 Oil prices are slightly down
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29
09:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 30

2020 June 29

19:07 GTT takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants
18:37 PortXL presents 22 promising and innovative maritime start-ups and scale-ups
18:07 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP
17:52 United Shipbuilding Corporation set to occupy about 57% of Russia’s shipbuilding market by 2030
17:30 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the forward section for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:06 Djibouti organises first crew-change in over a year for seafarers stranded due to Covid-19
16:31 Norsepower unveils first tiltable Rotor Sail installation with SEA-CARGO agreement
16:26 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
15:59 Stena Line starts the construction of two new larger E-Flexer ferries
15:27 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika to be deployed in winter navigation season of 2020-21
15:04 Water transport passengers can make use of carriers’ services during 18 months from voyage cancellation
14:38 Portugal's Navalrocha shipyard reports flurry of deals in 2020, with busy schedule ahead
13:59 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,865 in RF spot market
13:02 Yamal LNG extends validity of certificates on compliance with ISO standards
12:36 Cruise companies around the world are actively accepting reservations and preparing for the 2021/2022 tourist season
12:13 Diesel submarine of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet held tactical exercise in the Sea of Japan
11:35 NORDEN orders four dry cargo “Ultramax” ships
10:38 Ferry connections between Finland and Estonia are better than ever
10:14 Oil prices are decreasing
09:59 Federal Transport Authority signs MOU with subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports
09:57 Seaborne and inland water passenger transport included into the list of industries most affected by the pandemic
09:35 Electric catamaran EcoVolt launched in Saint-Petersburg with another one laid down by Emperium shipyard
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 29
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of June 26

2020 June 28

16:48 North Sea Port and Port of Antwerp support digitisation of inland navigation with Flemish subsidies
16:03 IPCSA guidelines on Port Community Systems for small and medium Sized Ports
15:23 Wärtsilä provides restated financial information for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2019 to reflect the redefined organisational structure
14:57 Port of Bergen establishes EPI AS
14:23 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest container capacity ship to dock in Melbourne
13:34 ONE to increase direct sailings from China to Southeast Asia
12:53 Hapag-Lloyd: Mediterranean - revision of import and export demurrage/detention tariff
11:06 CLdN Ro-Ro strengthens Iberia-Scandinavia connection

2020 June 27

16:13 Exceptional growth in export of tree logs from Port of Rotterdam
15:13 NC Ports executive director retiring, CEO to take the helm
14:32 KM and Incat sign contract for delivery of large-size waterjets
13:35 Ocean Technologies Group acquires Marlins and enters into strategic partnership with V.Group
12:52 Conversion of Van Stee Offshore's new multi-purpose support vessel "Zwerver-1"