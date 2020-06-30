2020 June 30 11:49

Gasum opened a new shipping fuel station at Ports of Stockholm

Gasum says its new bunkering station for liquefied gas was taken into use in mid-June. The station is located at Port of Nynäshamn, Sweden on the premises of Ports of Stockholm. The new station includes new bunkering solutions enabling ships to bunker environmentally friendly fuel faster than ever.

After a year of construction, the new bunkering station is finally ready to serve existing and new customers. It enables bunkering at high speed from two trucks at the same time. The station set-up and the specialized trucks now being used allows bunkering to take place at the same time as unloading or loading operations. Ferries were earlier bunkered using single trucks which was both time consuming and affected the ferries’ main operations and schedule.

The new bunkering station is frequently used by two of Destination Gotland’s gas ferries.

“Being able to bunker fuel from the new station is a big step forward for our operations. We fuel faster, more efficiently and during our normal operation hours. This in turn leads to a better service experience for our customers,” says Christer Bruzelius, CEO of Destination Gotland.

“The station’s fit-for-purpose high speed pumps allow the bunkering operation to take just 45 minutes. Passengers disembark and embark and goods are unloaded and loaded while bunkering. High precision and prompt deliveries from our side are needed in order to keep to the vessels’ ordinary schedule,” explains Jonas Åkermark, Sales Manager, Gasum.

The station is located at Port of Stockholm premises, very close to the existing Gasum LNG terminal. Gasum’s LNG trucks efficiently transport the fuel the short distance of 5 kilometers from the terminal to the station.“Ports of Stockholm have high environmental ambitions. An important aspect is to support our customers in their work towards a more sustainable and efficient shipping. Vessels powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) including a biogas blend, are showing us how to reduce the environmental impact. This example could also encourage the shipping industry to change to more sustainable fuel,” says Fredrik Lindstål, Board Director of Ports of Stockholm.

Gasum supplies both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) or a blend of the two from the station. LBG is a renewable energy source. Ships blending LBG into their fuel will reduce their environmental life-cycle emissions by up to 90%.