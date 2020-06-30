2020 June 30 14:12

Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from North East Asia to Australia

Hapag-Lloyd has announced the following General Rate Increase (GRI) from North East Asia to Australia as of August 1, 2020. It will apply to all dry, reefer, non-operating reefer, tank, flat rack and open-top containers as follows:

USD 300/20’ all equipment types

USD 600/40’ all equipment types

North East Asia comprises Korea, China, China/Hong Kong, China/Macau and China/Taiwan.