2020 June 30 11:10

Wärtsilä and Pastrovich Studio sign agreement to develop a sustainable hybrid boutique cruise vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a partnership agreement with architect and yacht designer Stefano Pastrovich on the design of innovative sustainable superyachts for the boutique cruise sector, the company said in its release.

The design will feature a fully-integrated combination of hybrid propulsion and solar panels for minimal environmental impact and high energy efficiency.

The concept is built around a 60-metre long catamaran with accommodation for up to 36 passengers. The level of sustainability will be such that it will enjoy access to harbours that would otherwise be closed to large motor yachts.

Wärtsilä has extensive hybrid propulsion and energy recovery experience which will be leveraged in the new design, and has already worked with Pastrovich in other successful projects. These include the 99m X-Vintage in 2011 and the 101m X-Expedition in 2017, an innovative design that bridges the worlds of Cruising and Superyachts. Combining the modular construction techniques of the former with the attention to luxury detail that distinguishes the latter, the design takes privacy, safety, voyage experience, and environmental responsibility to new levels.



Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.