  • 2020 June 30 09:46

    Oil prices are slightly down

    Oil prices declined by 0.55%-0.76%

    On 30 June 2020 (08:41, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.55% to $41.62 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.76% to $39.38 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 June 30

17:50 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:46 Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with BNP Paribas and the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel
17:27 BIMCO publishes Covid-19 crew change clause
17:04 Artemis Technologies to build zero emissions ferries following £60M funding
16:41 Seven port projects to compete for ESPO Award 2020
16:25 BLRT Grupp shipped last sections of railway bridge to Stockholm
16:04 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest containercapacity ship to dock in Melbourne
15:46 Knyaz Vladimir submarine of RF Navy’s fleet went to the White Sea starting its first base-to-base passage
15:03 World's first full scale ammonia engine test - an important step towards carbon free shipping
14:48 Severnaya Verf to build four long-liners of 200101 design for NOREBO Group
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from North East Asia to Australia
13:58 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrate key construction milestone for LNG-propelled MSC World Europa
13:33 RS publishes autonomous vessel classification advisory
13:11 Port of Oakland Oks FY 2021 budget midst COVID-19 crisis
12:50 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:01 Valenciaport will invest 136 million in the Port of Sagunto
11:49 Gasum opened a new shipping fuel station at Ports of Stockholm
11:10 Wärtsilä and Pastrovich Studio sign agreement to develop a sustainable hybrid boutique cruise vessel
10:34 Admiralteiskie Verfi laid down yet another freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for RFC
10:06 New Chairman appointed to the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council
09:46 Oil prices are slightly down
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29
09:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 30

2020 June 29

19:07 GTT takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants
18:37 PortXL presents 22 promising and innovative maritime start-ups and scale-ups
18:07 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP
17:52 United Shipbuilding Corporation set to occupy about 57% of Russia’s shipbuilding market by 2030
17:30 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the forward section for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:06 Djibouti organises first crew-change in over a year for seafarers stranded due to Covid-19
16:31 Norsepower unveils first tiltable Rotor Sail installation with SEA-CARGO agreement
16:26 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
15:59 Stena Line starts the construction of two new larger E-Flexer ferries
15:27 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika to be deployed in winter navigation season of 2020-21
15:04 Water transport passengers can make use of carriers’ services during 18 months from voyage cancellation
14:38 Portugal's Navalrocha shipyard reports flurry of deals in 2020, with busy schedule ahead
13:59 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,865 in RF spot market
13:02 Yamal LNG extends validity of certificates on compliance with ISO standards
12:36 Cruise companies around the world are actively accepting reservations and preparing for the 2021/2022 tourist season
12:13 Diesel submarine of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet held tactical exercise in the Sea of Japan
11:35 NORDEN orders four dry cargo “Ultramax” ships
10:38 Ferry connections between Finland and Estonia are better than ever
10:14 Oil prices are decreasing
09:59 Federal Transport Authority signs MOU with subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports
09:57 Seaborne and inland water passenger transport included into the list of industries most affected by the pandemic
09:35 Electric catamaran EcoVolt launched in Saint-Petersburg with another one laid down by Emperium shipyard
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 29
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of June 26

2020 June 28

16:48 North Sea Port and Port of Antwerp support digitisation of inland navigation with Flemish subsidies
16:03 IPCSA guidelines on Port Community Systems for small and medium Sized Ports
15:23 Wärtsilä provides restated financial information for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2019 to reflect the redefined organisational structure
14:57 Port of Bergen establishes EPI AS
14:23 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest container capacity ship to dock in Melbourne
13:34 ONE to increase direct sailings from China to Southeast Asia
12:53 Hapag-Lloyd: Mediterranean - revision of import and export demurrage/detention tariff
11:06 CLdN Ro-Ro strengthens Iberia-Scandinavia connection

2020 June 27

16:13 Exceptional growth in export of tree logs from Port of Rotterdam
15:13 NC Ports executive director retiring, CEO to take the helm
14:32 KM and Incat sign contract for delivery of large-size waterjets
13:35 Ocean Technologies Group acquires Marlins and enters into strategic partnership with V.Group
12:52 Conversion of Van Stee Offshore's new multi-purpose support vessel "Zwerver-1"