2020 June 30 09:46

Oil prices are slightly down

Oil prices declined by 0.55%-0.76%

On 30 June 2020 (08:41, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.55% to $41.62 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.76% to $39.38 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.