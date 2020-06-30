  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 30 09:15

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 30

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) dropped on June 29:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 285.00 (-2.99)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 339.00 (-5.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 411.33 (-7.79)

    Meantime, world oil indexes rose slightly on Jun.29, supported by improving economic data and supply cuts by major producers, but held in check by sharp spikes in new coronavirus infections around the world.

    Brent for August settlement increased by $0.69 to $41.71 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for August delivery rose by $1.21 to $39.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.01 to WTI. Gasoil for July delivery gained $9.00 – $348.00.

    Today morning global oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far and change sideways.

    It is expected, that global oil prices could continue to chop higher in the coming months as COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions begin to lift. Forecasts pointed to reduced global supply and the faster-than-expected return of demand keeping both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices on an upward trajectory. Most analysts see prices stabilizing between $50 per barrel and $60 per barrel by year’s end, still shy of pre-pandemic levels. It is also expected, that global oil supply is anticipated to decline by a record 7 million bpd in 2020 on the back of the organized cuts from OPEC+, which were supplemented by economically driven reductions by the U.S. and other producers.

    U.S. trade deficit in goods unexpectedly widened in May versus forecasts for a narrower deficit, due to a slide in exports mostly driven by oil. The U.S. international trade deficit in goods was US$74.3 billion in May, up by US$3.6 billion from US$70.7 billion in April. Forecasts had expected that the deficit in May would shrink from April. Economists had predicted a deficit of US$66.5 billion, while the median forecasts from the consensus were for a US$68.3 billion deficit. Meantime, U.S. exports of crude oil in April – when oil prices hit their lowest in years – plunged to US$3.205 billion from US$5.185 billion in March.

    As per different analyses, as much as 30 percent of the U.S. shale drillers could go under if oil prices fail to move substantially higher. These 30 percent are technically insolvent at oil prices of $35 a barrel. Oil is now trading closer to $35 than to $50—the level at which most shale drillers will be making money. At the same time, banks have started cutting credit lines for industry players as they reassess their assets and the production that they promised would be realized from these assets. Banks could reduce asset-backed loan availability for the industry by as much as 30 percent, which translates into tens of billions of dollars.

    European refiners are shunning Russia’s flagship crude grade Urals, which is now more expensive than Brent Crude after Russia cut its exports as part of the OPEC+ agreement. Over the past few weeks, the price of Urals, a blend of heavy sour oil from the Urals mountains and light oil from Western Siberia, has risen to a premium to dated Brent prices after Russia has significantly reduced its exports of the grade. As the price of Urals has increased, European refiners are looking into alternatives and are considering a shift to West Texas Intermediate from the United States or light oil from West Africa.

    China’s low-sulphur marine fuel exports fell 20% last month to 1.14 million tonnes compared with April, reflecting a monthly dip in demand from international shipping. Chinese refiners began exporting very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) in January, with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5% to comply with emission rules set by the International Maritime Organization, after Beijing waived export taxes for domestic refiners to meet shipping demand. Exports for the first five months totalled about 5.2 million tonnes. China has been striving to reduce its reliance on bunker fuel imports and create its own marine fuel hub to supply northern Asia.

    The International Energy Agency said in its report, that natural gas is expected to experience its largest demand shock on record in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hits an already weakened market. This shock will cause a 4-percent drop in global gas demand. The IEA also said the lost demand would start returning next year, but it added that the shock will still lead to lost demand of some 75 billion cu m of natural gas in the period to 2025. As per report, liquefied natural gas is expected to remain the main driver behind global gas trade growth, but it faces the risk of prolonged overcapacity as the build-up in new export capacity from past investment decisions outpaces slower than expected demand growth.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may slightly rise by 4-7 USD today, VLSFO – add 5-9 USD, MGO prices may gain 7-10 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 30

17:50 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:46 Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with BNP Paribas and the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel
17:27 BIMCO publishes Covid-19 crew change clause
17:04 Artemis Technologies to build zero emissions ferries following £60M funding
16:41 Seven port projects to compete for ESPO Award 2020
16:25 BLRT Grupp shipped last sections of railway bridge to Stockholm
16:04 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest containercapacity ship to dock in Melbourne
15:46 Knyaz Vladimir submarine of RF Navy’s fleet went to the White Sea starting its first base-to-base passage
15:03 World's first full scale ammonia engine test - an important step towards carbon free shipping
14:48 Severnaya Verf to build four long-liners of 200101 design for NOREBO Group
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from North East Asia to Australia
13:58 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrate key construction milestone for LNG-propelled MSC World Europa
13:33 RS publishes autonomous vessel classification advisory
13:11 Port of Oakland Oks FY 2021 budget midst COVID-19 crisis
12:50 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:01 Valenciaport will invest 136 million in the Port of Sagunto
11:49 Gasum opened a new shipping fuel station at Ports of Stockholm
11:10 Wärtsilä and Pastrovich Studio sign agreement to develop a sustainable hybrid boutique cruise vessel
10:34 Admiralteiskie Verfi laid down yet another freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for RFC
10:06 New Chairman appointed to the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council
09:46 Oil prices are slightly down
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29
09:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 30

2020 June 29

19:07 GTT takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants
18:37 PortXL presents 22 promising and innovative maritime start-ups and scale-ups
18:07 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP
17:52 United Shipbuilding Corporation set to occupy about 57% of Russia’s shipbuilding market by 2030
17:30 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the forward section for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:06 Djibouti organises first crew-change in over a year for seafarers stranded due to Covid-19
16:31 Norsepower unveils first tiltable Rotor Sail installation with SEA-CARGO agreement
16:26 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
15:59 Stena Line starts the construction of two new larger E-Flexer ferries
15:27 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika to be deployed in winter navigation season of 2020-21
15:04 Water transport passengers can make use of carriers’ services during 18 months from voyage cancellation
14:38 Portugal's Navalrocha shipyard reports flurry of deals in 2020, with busy schedule ahead
13:59 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,865 in RF spot market
13:02 Yamal LNG extends validity of certificates on compliance with ISO standards
12:36 Cruise companies around the world are actively accepting reservations and preparing for the 2021/2022 tourist season
12:13 Diesel submarine of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet held tactical exercise in the Sea of Japan
11:35 NORDEN orders four dry cargo “Ultramax” ships
10:38 Ferry connections between Finland and Estonia are better than ever
10:14 Oil prices are decreasing
09:59 Federal Transport Authority signs MOU with subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports
09:57 Seaborne and inland water passenger transport included into the list of industries most affected by the pandemic
09:35 Electric catamaran EcoVolt launched in Saint-Petersburg with another one laid down by Emperium shipyard
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 29
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of June 26

2020 June 28

16:48 North Sea Port and Port of Antwerp support digitisation of inland navigation with Flemish subsidies
16:03 IPCSA guidelines on Port Community Systems for small and medium Sized Ports
15:23 Wärtsilä provides restated financial information for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2019 to reflect the redefined organisational structure
14:57 Port of Bergen establishes EPI AS
14:23 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest container capacity ship to dock in Melbourne
13:34 ONE to increase direct sailings from China to Southeast Asia
12:53 Hapag-Lloyd: Mediterranean - revision of import and export demurrage/detention tariff
11:06 CLdN Ro-Ro strengthens Iberia-Scandinavia connection

2020 June 27

16:13 Exceptional growth in export of tree logs from Port of Rotterdam
15:13 NC Ports executive director retiring, CEO to take the helm
14:32 KM and Incat sign contract for delivery of large-size waterjets
13:35 Ocean Technologies Group acquires Marlins and enters into strategic partnership with V.Group
12:52 Conversion of Van Stee Offshore's new multi-purpose support vessel "Zwerver-1"