  • 2020 June 29 19:07

    GTT takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants

    GTT has obtained first place in the 2019 ranking of the French ETI patent applicants at the INPI with 58 patent applications for the past year, compared to 19 for the previous year, GTT said in its release. This strong progression brings GTT in at 31st place in the national ranking of the Top 50 patent applicants. GTT is the only ETI to enter the Top 50 patent applicants.

    This ranking recognizes the Company's continuous innovation effort, which enables it to offer benchmark solutions in maritime transport, liquefied natural gas (LNG) transfer and storage. The technologies developed by GTT have enabled LNG carriers to halve their greenhouse gas emissions over the past ten years.

    The Company, whose ambition is to contribute to the development of a more environmentally friendly maritime transport, is currently working on new technological and digital solutions intended to continue the improvement of vessel energy efficiency and facilitate their propulsion by LNG.

