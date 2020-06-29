2020 June 29 18:07

Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP

Aker Solutions has signed a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications for Aker BP's Ula, Skarv, Valhall and Tambar fields offshore Norway, the company said in its release.

Work under the contract will start from December 1, 2020 and follows the existing contract with Aker BP where Aker Solutions and Aker BP work under a joint modification alliance model.

The total value of the contract is estimated at about NOK 1.7 billion. The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2020.



